Corvallis Museum honors those who have passed with community Día de los Muertos fiesta

The celebration of Día de los Muertos returns to the Corvallis Museum this Saturday, featuring live music, crafts, food, and cultural traditions that honor loved ones who have passed.

The free event is organized in partnership with local groups, including the nonprofit Casa Latinos Unidos, the Corvallis-Benton County Library, and the Multicultural Literacy Center. The event features performances by the Corvallis High School mariachi band and Ballet Folklórico dances by Maestra María Ortiz, as well as a Catrina costume contest and a children’s craft room sponsored by the library.

“Día de los Muertos is to celebrate those who have passed away from our families,” said Jose Mendoza, a health worker from Casa Latinos Unidos. “It’s not a day of being sad, it’s a day to celebrate how that person lived.”

Throughout the evening, an ofrenda (altar) will be open for anyone who would like to pay tribute to their ancestors with photos or momentos. The ofrenda will remain on display in the museum until Nov. 9.

Ali Sanchez, also with Casa Latinos Unidos, said the event offers a way for people of all backgrounds to connect and learn.

“It’s great to offer something to the community where everyone can have a shared moment, even if you’re not of Hispanic descent,” she said. “So it's really nice to have that representation and bring events that make people still feel like they have a part of Mexico, whether they’re first generational or second generational.”

Organizers emphasize that the fiesta is not a Halloween event, but a chance to celebrate a traditional Mexican holiday with the community.

The Día de los Muertos celebration takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Corvallis Museum.

