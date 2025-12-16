Where to visit Santa the last week before Christmas

Christmas is almost here, and children have just a few more chances to tell Santa Claus what's on their list. Here are some places to meet Santa in western and central Oregon. For more holiday happenings, visit KLCC's community calendar, The Shortcut.

Eugene

Photos with Santa at the 5th Street Public Market

Santa will be available for visits and photos. Families are advised to bring their own camera.

When: Friday, Dec. 20: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Noon- 4 p.m.

Where: 296 E 5th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: Free

Black Santa at The People's Collective

Supported by the Black Cultural Initiative, the annual event includes photos with Santa, story time, and cookie decorating. The Mobile Food Pantry will be available on Friday.

When:

Friday, Dec. 20: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: 1695 Jefferson St, Eugene, OR, 97402

Price: Free

Roseburg

Holiday Village at River Forks Park

Visitors can meet Santa and write letters to the North Pole. The event features warm drinks, cookies, souvenir shopping, and a model railroad display. Tickets include one car visit to the Festival of Lights.

When:

Thursday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 21: 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20: 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Where: Helleck Hall, 380 River Forks Park Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471

Price: Tickets can be purchased online for $12.23

Blue River

Christmas Party at O'Brien Memorial Library

Santa will be available for visits and photos. The event includes story time, holiday treats, and children's crafts.

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 51771 Blue River Dr, Blue River, OR 97413

Price: Free

Bend

SantaLand at the Old Mill District

Families can visit Santa, take photos, and drop off letters to the North Pole. There will also be a Tree of Joy available to donate holiday gifts for children and families in need.

When: Friday, Dec. 19-Tuesday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Second-floor, 520 SW Powerhouse Dr #624, Bend, OR 97702

Price: Free

Salem

Sensory-Friendly Santa at Willamette Heritage Center

A sensory-friendly Santa experience designed for children who benefit from a quieter, more accessible environment. Advance registration is required.

When: Monday, Dec. 22

Where: 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR 97301

Price: Free; Must register online.

Newport

Santa at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

Visitors can take a photo with Santa in the Gleason Event Room during the aquarium's holiday programming. There will also be hot cocoa and holiday lights.

When: Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd, Newport, OR

Price: Tickets are $10 per person, or free with proof of same-day aquarium admission. Members are free.

Yachats

Victorian Christmas at Heceta Head Lighthouse

Santa will be on site during the Victorian Christmas open houses at the Keeper's House. The event includes live music and holiday treats.

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 92072 Hwy 101, Florence, OR 97439

Price: $10 parking at the lighthouse with shuttle; Free admission to the Keeper's House.

Coos Bay

Santa's Holiday Workshop at Ocean Ridge

The event features photos with Santa, accompanied by a complimentary printed photo, holiday music, gingerbread house making, and seasonal treats.

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1855 Ocean Blvd SE, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Price: Free