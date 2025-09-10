Oregon political leaders react to shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and an ally of President Trump, died after a shooting at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to Kirk's organization Turning Point USA and Trump.

More coverage is available at npr.org

Meanwhile, some Oregon political leaders are reacting to the news:

Gov. Tina Kotek: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is inexcusable. Violence has absolutely no place in our democracy. America is better than this."

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon: "Charlie was a passionate voice and leader for the conservative movement. My prayers are with Charlie and his family."

U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Oregon: "Political violence has no place in this country. This is not how we settle our differences. I am praying for his family and loved ones."

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon: "My thoughts are with the Kirk family and with the Utah Valley University community. Opposing views should never be suppressed with violence."

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Oregon: "Political violence has no place in our country. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his loved ones."

Oregon Senate Republican Leader Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles: “How have we reached a point in our society where someone would resort to violence to silence a voice? Charlie Kirk was a powerful voice for common sense and played an instrumental role in connecting the conservative movement with today’s youth. His life was tragically cut short, and our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family. We pray for God’s comfort and peace for them in this devastating time.”

Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby: “The shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk should horrify every American who believes in free speech and public debate. Any extremist who has called for violent action against their political opponents should be ashamed of what they have brought on our country. Violence and hatred must end. My deepest condolences to the Kirk family and prayers for our country.”

Oregon State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis: "Violence is an unacceptable response to political disagreement. My sympathy and prayers to Mr. Kirk’s family and friends and to all those grieving this horrific and inexcusable act."

Oregon State Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford: “Charlie Kirk was a husband, a father, a leader, and a tireless advocate for conservative voices in America. The horrific assassination of this man while advocating for free speech and open public debate should shake every American to their core. Extremists who promote political violence against those with differing views must be condemned by all, including the media. There is no place for political violence in our society, and those who condone such hatred only perpetuate it. Our prayers are with Mr. Kirk’s family, friends, and neighbors. May God bless them, and may He bless the United States of America.”