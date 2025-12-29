Highway 58 closed east of Pleasant Hill due to crash

Oregon Highway 58 is closed about six miles east of Pleasant Hill due to a crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 10 a.m. Monday that that it could be an "extended closure."

ODOT urged drivers to use an alternate route or to delay travel.

Fog and freezing conditions have been reported in parts of the Willamette Valley on Monday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine by the afternoon in the Eugene area, with a high of 45 degrees Fahrenheit.