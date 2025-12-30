Major power outage affects Corvallis area

A major power outage is affecting the Corvallis area.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Power said approximately 12,887 customers are in the dark.

The utility said crews have been dispatched, and the estimated time for power restoration is 11 p.m., although that could change.

Corvallis Police issued an alert advising residents to only use 911 for emergencies and to avoid calling police dispatch to report outages.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office issued a similar plea for residents to only use 911 for emergencies.

"Our dispatch center is currently being inundated with calls related to the power outage," the office said in a statement posted to its social media pages.

Both agencies urged drivers to remember that traffic lights without power should be treated the same as a 4-way stop sign.