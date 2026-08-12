Grass fire prompts evacuations outside Springfield

A fire near southeast Springfield has prompted evacuations.

The Lane County Sheriff says it has evacuated homes north of the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Jasper roads along Ivy Street, Pinehurst, 54th, 55th, and Holly Street.

Conditions are being closely monitored in case responders need to increase the evacuation area.

Mt. Vernon and 57th Street are closed to all traffic in that area.

The Sheriff’s Office says fire crews are on scene and working to protect homes and contain the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area.