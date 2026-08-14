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Eugene YMCA closed Friday due to safety concerns

KLCC
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:34 AM PDT

All Eugene YMCA programs and spaces are closed today (Friday Aug. 14) due to “a situation involving a former staff member”.

According to a statement on the Eugene YMCA webpage, due to comments made by the staff member yesterday, the YMCA decided to terminate employment for said staff member, and close their facilities and programs today out of concern for the safety of the YMCA community.

The Eugene YMCA is working with the Eugene Police Department, and using today to review the situation with the EPD and security advisors.

There is no indication of when the facilities may reopen.

To find updates, go to the Eugene YMCA website at eugeneymca.org.
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