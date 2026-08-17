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Crews have upper hand against fire on Skinner Butte in downtown Eugene

KLCC
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:45 PM PDT
Fire crews fighting fire on Skinner Butte
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Fire crews battle a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 17, 2026.

Crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene.

Smoke from the fire is visible in the downtown area.

Eugene Police is asking anyone within a half-mile of the fire to evacuate. A wireless alert sent to cell phone users in the area said people "on the butte" should evacuate.

KLCC confirmed with Eugene Springfield Fire that forward progress has been stopped, and there are no current structural threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Smoke billows from trees along Skinner Butte due to a vegetation fire
1 of 2  — Skinner Butte fire August 2026 smoke view.JPG
Smoke from a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 17, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Fire trucks near smoke on Skinner Butte
2 of 2  — Skinner Butte fire August 2026
Eugene-Springfield Fire responds to a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene on Aug. 17, 2026.
Zac Ziegler / KLCC

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