Crews have upper hand against fire on Skinner Butte in downtown Eugene

Crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene.

Smoke from the fire is visible in the downtown area.

Eugene Police is asking anyone within a half-mile of the fire to evacuate. A wireless alert sent to cell phone users in the area said people "on the butte" should evacuate.

KLCC confirmed with Eugene Springfield Fire that forward progress has been stopped, and there are no current structural threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.