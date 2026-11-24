The University of Oregon issued a pair of alerts Tuesday asking people to avoid two intersections near the west side of its campus due to "law enforcement activity."

Around 12:30 p.m., however, the university said "police activity at both locations has resolved."

The alert cited E. 11th and Mill, as well as Broadway and Patterson.

A press release from Eugene Police said a man was arrested in the area after bringing a gun to work at a business on 11th Avenue.

Police said employees were evacuated and the man left the business, and was subsequently arrested at a nearby restaurant.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Separately, at 12:42 p.m., the university issued an alert asking people to avoid the intersection of 17th and Alder due to unspecified law enforcement activity. This story will be updated when additional information is received.

