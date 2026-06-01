10th Anniversary Celebration at Public Coast Brewing

Public Coast Brewing Co. is celebrating its 10th anniversary milestone by hosting a celebration at the brewpub! This day-long event will include various activities, including a beach pick-up, live music from Winn Alexander and the Cannon Beach-based Ecola Creek String Band, samples of Public Coast’s ‘67 blonde lager and classic Stephen’s Root Beer, and an anniversary toast to the Public Coast team and various members of the Cannon Beach community who have supported Public Coast over the past 10 years.

The pub will also offer the Sitka Burger, a throwback from the original menu, as a special. Public Coast’s two new 10-year releases, the raspberry tart ale and violent violet, will also be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, June 6th

Beach Pick Up For a Pint: 9:30 am - 11:30 pm

Meet at the brewery (264 E 3rd St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110)

Activities, including two live music sets, at the Pub:

Ecola Creek String Band: 2 pm - 4 pm

Winn Alexander & the 101 High Tides: 5 pm - 7 pm