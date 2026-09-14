11th Annual So Small Miniature Art Auction

WHERE: 5th Street Market Alley, 550 Pearl Street, Eugene, OR 97401

WHEN: Sunday, September 20, 12 – 5 PM

Radiant Community Arts presents their annual miniature art auction, So Small, in the 5th Street Market Alley (550 Pearl St.) on Sunday, September 20.

Now in its 11th year, the sale of art from the silent auction of donated artwork will benefit Radiant’s programming through the following year. This includes resources like our scholarship fund, materials for classes, and tools for accessibility.

So Small is a free, public event, open to all ages and identities. Each attendee will have their own bid number, which they can write down next to pieces they want to bid on, along with their bid amount. Bidding will start at 12 pm and final bids will be at 4:30 pm.

Join us for an afternoon of bidding on tiny art, photo booths, and raffle prizes! There will be hundreds of pieces of miniature art, including fused glass pieces, felt fall decorations, small paintings, tiny sculptures, and so many more.

All artwork auctioned at the event has been donated by members of the community in an effort to support our mission.

So Small is generously sponsored by Stephen Smith, Edward Jones; Dave and Paula Pottinger; OBIE Companies; Rising Phoenix Productions; Sheila Morgan, Paint with Friends; and many more community organizations.

