Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for the 17th annual Olio Nuovo Festival, a monthlong series of events celebrating the season’s first olive oil pressing! This beloved tradition returns with seasonal tastings, tours, live music, holiday shopping, and more throughout the month of November.

This year’s festivities include:

Feast Olio: This immersive culinary experience begins with an exclusive tour of the Durant Olive Mill while sipping Durant Vineyards sparkling wine. Following the tour, guests will enjoy an elevated 7-course olive oil-centric Italian supper with wine pairings, prepared by Durant’s resident chefs, Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius. This event takes place the first three Saturdays in November (November 7, 14, 21) from 12 pm - 2:30 pm, and seating is limited. $175 per person.

Oeno & Olio Tasting: Oeno (Latin for “wine”), is paired with Olio (“oil” in Italian) for special tastings that will be the first three weekends in November at 11 am. Guests will enjoy a fun communal tasting while they partake of fresh bruschetta and explore Durant’s estate grown and crafted wines alongside Durant extra virgin olive oils. Seatings are limited. $75 per person.

Olio Food & Wine Pavilion: Visitors will enjoy live music, Durant Vineyards wine, and a variety of Northwest-inspired cuisine from local restaurants in the heated Food & Wine Pavilion at the Durant Tasting Room. The pavilion is open each full November weekend, beginning November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with fresh oysters available during the final weekend of the festival.

Olio Nuovo Mill Tours: Guided tours of Oregon’s only olioteca (olive oil mill and tasting room) are offered daily in November, this behind-the-scenes look offers an exploration into growing olives in the Northwest, and a chance to see the mill in action! For visitors’ safety, the mill will be blocked off while the mill and large equipment is running, but guests will be able to see the operation in action and taste the fresh Olio Nuovo (new oil). Note: olive harvest is dictated by nature, so the mill may not be running during all tours. However, there’s still a lot to learn, taste and enjoy! Hours: Mon - Fri at 11 am; Saturday and Sundays at 11 am, 12:30 pm and 2 pm.

Community Mill Day: Inspired by traditional community milling days in the Mediterranean, this event is designed for small-scale growers who don’t meet the 1,000-pound minimum for Custom Milling — all you need is just 2 gallons of olives! Join for this special, hands-on experience celebrating Olio, as we combine everyone's harvest to create a fresh, seasonally unique Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This event will take place on Sunday, November 15, at 10 am.

Self-Guided Olive Oil Tasting: Visitors to the Durant Farm Shop can enjoy a self-guided exploration of the distinct flavors of freshly milled extra virgin olive oil. Sample each olive variety, side-by-side, exploring the unique flavor characteristics found in the various olive cultivars. Participants can also get cooking and pairing advice from Durant’s educated staff members while shopping the selection of Durant extra virgin olive oil – from small gift bottles to full gallon sizes.

Holiday Decor at the Nursery: Daily 10 am – 4 pm throughout November. Durant’s nursery and greenhouses will be transformed into a whimsical winter plant and flower market filled with fresh greenery, an expanded selection of seasonal plants for the home, gifts for gardeners and so much more. Visitors will find fresh cut olive branches from the Durant orchard, festive olive crowns and Durant-crafted holiday wreaths featuring olive foliage. Complimentary greenery/holiday decor demonstrations are also available.

Olio Grand Finale: Saturday and Sunday, November 28 & 29, 10 am – 4 pm. Join for a festive weekend at the Farm as we celebrate the grand finale of the Olio Nuovo Festival and kick off the holiday season—Durant-style! Enjoy Oysters & Olio—freshly shucked oysters drizzled with olio—alongside the debut of two new Durant Vineyards sparkling wines, the 2021 Blanc de Blanc and 2023 Brut, available by the glass or bottle. The weekend also features a special progressive holiday marketplace throughout the olive mill and farm shop, with local vendors offering unique gifts, artisan culinary goods, holiday décor and more. Plus, bring the whole family for pictures with Santa Claus in the olive mill.

For more information and a full lineup of events, visit: https://durantoregon.com/pages/olio-nuovo-festival.