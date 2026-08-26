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19th Annual Septembeerfest!

19th Annual Septembeerfest!

Join Heart of the Valley Homebrewers among the trees of Avery Park in Corvallis, Oregon, as we celebrate the 19th annual Septembeerfest.

Admission is $30 (cash) / $32 (credit card) and includes a tasting glass and 6 drink tokens, additional drink tokens are 4 for $5. For most beers 1 token = 4 oz pour. While cash is preferred, save time and purchase your admission in advance online through EventBrite.

Septembeerfest is a family friendly event, everyone under the age of 21 and designated drivers are admitted free. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a paid adult. While we love our furry friends, please leave them at home.

More information: www.septembeerfest.org

Avery Park
Admission is $30 (cash) / $32 (credit card) and includes a tasting glass and 6 drink tokens, additional drink tokens are 4 for $5. Everyone under the age of 21 and designated drivers are admitted free
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Avery Park
1200 SW Avery Park Dr
Corvallis, Oregon 97333