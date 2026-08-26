Join Heart of the Valley Homebrewers among the trees of Avery Park in Corvallis, Oregon, as we celebrate the 19th annual Septembeerfest.

Admission is $30 (cash) / $32 (credit card) and includes a tasting glass and 6 drink tokens, additional drink tokens are 4 for $5. For most beers 1 token = 4 oz pour. While cash is preferred, save time and purchase your admission in advance online through EventBrite.

Septembeerfest is a family friendly event, everyone under the age of 21 and designated drivers are admitted free. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a paid adult. While we love our furry friends, please leave them at home.

More information: www.septembeerfest.org