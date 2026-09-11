1st Anniversary Bash - Get in the Game Show LIVE!

🚨 PREMIERE EVENT! 🚨

⭐️ LIMITED FREE TICKETS! ⭐️

Play-from-your-seat! Win Prizes!

👉 RSVP on Eventbrite for reminders and to help us plan capacity.

Wednesday, Sept 23, 2026 at Centennial Steakhouse in Springfield, OR!

GET IN THE GAME SHOW!

🎥 Award-Winning Interactive Game Show

⭐ As Seen on ABC

WHAT IS IT?

This isn't trivia. It's not karaoke. And it's not your grandma's "BORED" games. 😆

It's a high-energy, play-from-your-seat interactive experience where YOU and your team are the contestants!

Don't worry - this is NOT live TV. No cameras, no pressure, just laughs.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

✨ 3 hilarious games (from our vault of 12+)

🎉 Form Teams of 1 to 6 players - play from the comfort of your seat

🎁 Prizes and giveaways

😂 Laughs and feel-good fun

💎 Register in advance to qualify for additional prizes!

ZERO skills required. If you can laugh, you're qualified.

And it's FREE to play!

One fun team will be declared winners... 🏆 and one lucky player will win a Golden Ticket!

This is entry to our Monthly Grand Giveaway! 💰 Everyone is eligible!

Plus we'll have additional fun drawings and specials to commemorate our 1-year anniversary!

VIP Tables Available:

VIP upgrades are $25/table and includes:

💎 Special reserved VIP table for your group

💎 Complimentary Appetizer for the table

💎 VIP Party Pack

💎 Bonus entries in the drawings for each member of your party!

💎 Bonus sMileage for each member of your party!

💎 Anniversary Photo of your Team w/The Doctor of Fun

💎 Special discount on featured Anniversary Dessert! 🎉

💎 VIP treatment, shoutouts, and features on our social media

DON'T MISS ALL THE FUN!

📅 WHEN: Wednesday, Sept 23, 7-9:30 PM

📍 WHERE: Centennial Steakhouse, 1300 Mohawk Blvd, Springfield

Grab your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for the most fun you've had in a long time.

See you there! 🎉

Questions?

Contact: support@thedoctoroffun.com