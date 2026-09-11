1st Anniversary Bash - Get in the Game Show LIVE!
1st Anniversary Bash - Get in the Game Show LIVE!
🚨 PREMIERE EVENT! 🚨
⭐️ LIMITED FREE TICKETS! ⭐️
Play-from-your-seat! Win Prizes!
👉 RSVP on Eventbrite for reminders and to help us plan capacity.
Wednesday, Sept 23, 2026 at Centennial Steakhouse in Springfield, OR!
GET IN THE GAME SHOW!
🎥 Award-Winning Interactive Game Show
⭐ As Seen on ABC
WHAT IS IT?
This isn't trivia. It's not karaoke. And it's not your grandma's "BORED" games. 😆
It's a high-energy, play-from-your-seat interactive experience where YOU and your team are the contestants!
Don't worry - this is NOT live TV. No cameras, no pressure, just laughs.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
✨ 3 hilarious games (from our vault of 12+)
🎉 Form Teams of 1 to 6 players - play from the comfort of your seat
🎁 Prizes and giveaways
😂 Laughs and feel-good fun
💎 Register in advance to qualify for additional prizes!
ZERO skills required. If you can laugh, you're qualified.
And it's FREE to play!
One fun team will be declared winners... 🏆 and one lucky player will win a Golden Ticket!
This is entry to our Monthly Grand Giveaway! 💰 Everyone is eligible!
Plus we'll have additional fun drawings and specials to commemorate our 1-year anniversary!
VIP Tables Available:
VIP upgrades are $25/table and includes:
💎 Special reserved VIP table for your group
💎 Complimentary Appetizer for the table
💎 VIP Party Pack
💎 Bonus entries in the drawings for each member of your party!
💎 Bonus sMileage for each member of your party!
💎 Anniversary Photo of your Team w/The Doctor of Fun
💎 Special discount on featured Anniversary Dessert! 🎉
💎 VIP treatment, shoutouts, and features on our social media
DON'T MISS ALL THE FUN!
📅 WHEN: Wednesday, Sept 23, 7-9:30 PM
📍 WHERE: Centennial Steakhouse, 1300 Mohawk Blvd, Springfield
Grab your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for the most fun you've had in a long time.
See you there! 🎉
Questions?
Contact: support@thedoctoroffun.com