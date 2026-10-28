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2026 Holiday Craft Bazaar

2026 Holiday Craft Bazaar

Join us for the 8th annual Craft Bazaar at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum! Local artists will be selling a variety of handmade crafts perfect for gifts or decorating your home for the holidays. From candles to jewelry and succulent arrangements, you are sure to find the perfect gift or unique decor for the festive time of the year. The bazaar will take place over two days from November 13-14, 10:00 am–5:00 pm upstairs in the museum (ADA accessible).

North Lincoln County Historical Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

North Lincoln County Historical Museum
5419966614
director@nlchm.org
https://northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org/postage-people-and-place/
North Lincoln County Historical Museum
4907 SW Highway 101
Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
541-996-6614
director@nlchm.org
https://northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org/