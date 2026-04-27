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2026 Pickleball Tournament - CASA of Lane County

2026 Pickleball Tournament - CASA of Lane County

Join us on June 28, 2025 for an action-packed day on the courts as we play hard and advocate strong for children in foster care. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, you can enjoy friendly competition, camaraderie, and the chance to make a difference. Each match raises awareness and funds to ensure vulnerable children receive the support they deserve. Rally your friends, bring your best game, and let’s make an impact together!

Visit the event page to learn more about the event and sponsorships: https://www.casa-lane.org/pickleball-tournament

YMCA Tennis Pavilion
09:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

CASA of Lane County
541-735-5286
lillian@casa-lane.org
casa-lane.org

Artist Group Info

kelsyv@casa-lane.org
YMCA Tennis Pavilion
2121 Patterson St
Eugene, Oregon 97405