2026 Pickleball Tournament - CASA of Lane County

Join us on June 28, 2025 for an action-packed day on the courts as we play hard and advocate strong for children in foster care. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, you can enjoy friendly competition, camaraderie, and the chance to make a difference. Each match raises awareness and funds to ensure vulnerable children receive the support they deserve. Rally your friends, bring your best game, and let’s make an impact together!

Visit the event page to learn more about the event and sponsorships: https://www.casa-lane.org/pickleball-tournament