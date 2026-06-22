2026 Pride Run & Walk, Presented by Eugene Frontrunners & Walkers
2026 Pride Run & Walk, Presented by Eugene Frontrunners & Walkers
Join Eugene FrontRunners & Walkers for the 2026 Pride Run & Walk, a fundraiser for TransPonder!
Whether you want to run, walk, or just cheer folks on, everyone is welcome!
PRIDE ATTIRE IS ENCOURAGED
6 PM
Gather in the Claim52 parking lot (parking is available on the street and in unmarked spaces)
Walk or run the designated route, ending up back at Claim52
7 PM
Head upstairs to Claim52's loft space for dinner and after party
Enjoy a $10 Taco Dinner (while supplies last) and a Pint for Pride ($1 per pint donated to TransPonder)
Help raise money for TransPonder by purchasing raffle tickets, tee shirts, or making a direct donation
Claim 52 Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
TransPonder
(541) 321-0872
info@transponderoregon.org