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2026 Pride Run & Walk, Presented by Eugene Frontrunners & Walkers

2026 Pride Run & Walk, Presented by Eugene Frontrunners & Walkers

Join Eugene FrontRunners & Walkers for the 2026 Pride Run & Walk, a fundraiser for TransPonder!

Whether you want to run, walk, or just cheer folks on, everyone is welcome!

PRIDE ATTIRE IS ENCOURAGED

6 PM
Gather in the Claim52 parking lot (parking is available on the street and in unmarked spaces)
Walk or run the designated route, ending up back at Claim52

7 PM
Head upstairs to Claim52's loft space for dinner and after party
Enjoy a $10 Taco Dinner (while supplies last) and a Pint for Pride ($1 per pint donated to TransPonder)
Help raise money for TransPonder by purchasing raffle tickets, tee shirts, or making a direct donation

Claim 52 Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TransPonder
(541) 321-0872
info@transponderoregon.org
transponderoregon.org
Claim 52 Brewing
1203 Willamette St #140
Eugene, Oregon 97401
http://www.claim52brewing.com