2026 Pride Run & Walk, Presented by Eugene Frontrunners & Walkers

Join Eugene FrontRunners & Walkers for the 2026 Pride Run & Walk, a fundraiser for TransPonder!

Whether you want to run, walk, or just cheer folks on, everyone is welcome!

PRIDE ATTIRE IS ENCOURAGED

6 PM

Gather in the Claim52 parking lot (parking is available on the street and in unmarked spaces)

Walk or run the designated route, ending up back at Claim52

7 PM

Head upstairs to Claim52's loft space for dinner and after party

Enjoy a $10 Taco Dinner (while supplies last) and a Pint for Pride ($1 per pint donated to TransPonder)

Help raise money for TransPonder by purchasing raffle tickets, tee shirts, or making a direct donation