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2026 Walterville Waddle

2026 Walterville Waddle

The 5K Walterville Waddle invites you to enjoy a walk, run, or waddle along the Leaburg Canal, and through tree-lined streets. The professionally timed event is open to competitive runners, those enjoying a morning walk and those who just want to take their time and enjoy themselves. It is family friendly.

See ticket prices below. And don’t forget to get one of our memorable t-shirts!

The event is followed by a local parade and a delicious chicken luncheon.

Walterville Grange Community Center
$25
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Walterville Grange
541 915 2163
97489waddle@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/WaltervilleWaddle/

Artist Group Info

sooheaae@mail.com
Walterville Grange Community Center
39259 Camp Creek Road
Springfield, Oregon 97478
5417479297
vinita.waltervillegrange@yahoo.com
https://www.grange.org/waltervilleor416/events-calendarmo/