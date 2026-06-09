2026 Walterville Waddle

The 5K Walterville Waddle invites you to enjoy a walk, run, or waddle along the Leaburg Canal, and through tree-lined streets. The professionally timed event is open to competitive runners, those enjoying a morning walk and those who just want to take their time and enjoy themselves. It is family friendly.

See ticket prices below. And don’t forget to get one of our memorable t-shirts!

The event is followed by a local parade and a delicious chicken luncheon.