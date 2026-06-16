25th anniversary dance party at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater, we’re throwing a FREE all-out dance party inside the amphitheater on Saturday, June 20.

Join us for three hours of genre-blending mashups and remixes from DJ Eric Rhodes, with special guest SoMuchHouse kicking things off at 6:45 p.m.

This event is open to the entire community and designed to bring people together in a space that has been part of Bend’s story for the past 25 years, celebrating the music, memories, and growth we’ve shared along the way.

The evening will also feature throwback and discounted prices on food and beverage.

Event Details:

FREE ENTRY | ALL AGES

Doors at 6 p.m.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR.

EVENTS ARE RAIN OR SHINE. The Amphitheater is a grassy area with no permanent seats. Lawn Chair rentals will not be available at this show. No outside food or beverage is allowed into the Amphitheater nor are professional-grade cameras and/or recording devices. This is a cashless venue and only clear bags that are 12-inches tall, 12-inches wide, with a depth of 6 inches or smaller are allowed in the Amphitheater. Small clutches that measure 6 inches by 9 inches or smaller are the lone exceptions to the clear bag policy.

