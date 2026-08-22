2nd Best Book Sale in Eugene
2nd Best Book Sale in Eugene
Get ready for winter with a huge selection of books and other diversions for the whole family. Tons of books to choose from: fiction, science, nature, Sci-Fi, mysteries, memoirs, arts & crafts, children and youth, religion, and much more. Plus, a large selection of Puzzles and Games, Video Games, CDs, and DVDs!
Kids books and CDs - $1 each
Most Adult books, Puzzles, Games, DVDs, CDs, Video Games $2 each
Join us at the "Food for Thought" cafe for coffee and sweet treats during the sale.
2nd Best Book Sale in Eugene!
Saturday, September 26th, 10am to 4pm
1685 W. 13th Ave.
Eugene, OR 97402
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene
541-686-2775
office@uueugene.org
Artist Group Info
toniobarton@hotmail.com
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
1685 West 13thEugene, Oregon 97402
541-686-2775
office@uueugene.org