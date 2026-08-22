Get ready for winter with a huge selection of books and other diversions for the whole family. Tons of books to choose from: fiction, science, nature, Sci-Fi, mysteries, memoirs, arts & crafts, children and youth, religion, and much more. Plus, a large selection of Puzzles and Games, Video Games, CDs, and DVDs!

Kids books and CDs - $1 each

Most Adult books, Puzzles, Games, DVDs, CDs, Video Games $2 each

Join us at the "Food for Thought" cafe for coffee and sweet treats during the sale.

2nd Best Book Sale in Eugene!

Saturday, September 26th, 10am to 4pm

1685 W. 13th Ave.

Eugene, OR 97402