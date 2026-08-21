3rd Annual Golf Tournament for Riverview Center for Growth: Supporting community mental health care across Lane County

One day on the course builds lasting support for our community.

At Riverview Center for Growth, we help children, teens, adults, and families get through hard moments, without judgement. For over 50 years, we have provided counseling, day treatment, therapeutic education, and in-home and school-based support to help people navigate life's challenges and find a path forward.

Your support makes our work possible.

This tournament brings together local businesses and community leaders to make sure that mental health care stays accessible throughout Lane County, including underserved rural regions. Your support means our services are there when and where our community needs them, whether that's in the classroom or at home.