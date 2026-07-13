Sharpen your knives… our 4th Annual Cooking Contest is coming to the Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza on Tuesday, August 4th! 👨‍🍳

We’re celebrating National Farmers Market Week (8/2 – 8/8) with our fan-favorite annual Cooking Contest. Local chefs will go head-to-head preparing a dish using market-sourced, seasonal ingredients (and one secret ingredient) for a panel of judges: all in front of a live audience! The contest will go down inside the Farmers Market Pavilion from 11:30AM – 12:30PM, and is free to watch.

Thank you to Upper Willamette Soil & Water Conservation District for sponsoring this event!