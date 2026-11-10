4th Annual Pleasant Hill Booster Club Holiday Bazaar
4th Annual Pleasant Hill Booster Club Holiday Bazaar
75+ Local Vendors: Unique crafts, handmade items, and holiday gifts from regional makers.
Special Guest: A visit from Santa all day on both Saturday and Sunday
Performances & Activities: Live holiday music and performances by the Pleasant Hill band and choir.
Performances & Activities: Live holiday music and performances by the Pleasant Hill band and choir.
More information: www.pleasanthillboosters.com
Pleasant Hill High School Gymnasium & Auxiliary Gymnasium
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Pleasant Hill High School Gymnasium & Auxiliary Gymnasium
84455 N. Enterprise RoadPleasant Hill, Oregon