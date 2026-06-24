4th of July Jamboree at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center

Join us at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center for the best place to watch the fireworks in Newport! We will have live music, pie and ice cream, refreshments, a silent auction, kid’s crafts, games, fireworks viewing from our rooftop patio and more to celebrate America’s 250th! Music will include James J. Furgeson and friends, the Sweet Adelines, and the Coastalaires, all rocking sea shanties and Americana.

Admission to this event is $20 pre-sale ($15 for members) and $25 ($20 for members) at the door. Kids twelve and under are free. Doors open at 7:30pm and fireworks start at 10pm. Scan the code to purchase tickets today! Limited on-site parking is available, so arrive early to secure a spot! Click the image above to purchase tickets!

