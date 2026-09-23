Saturday, September 26, 2026

10 AM-6 PM

Saturday Night Street Dance: 6 PM-9:30 PM

Sunday, September 27, 2026

10 AM-5 PM

Join us for the 53rd annual Corvallis Fall Festival!

Explore over 170 art booths and enjoy nonstop live music and entertainment on two stages, perfect for the whole family. Make sure to stay after the art booths close on Saturday for the Saturday Night Street Dance!

The Art Discovery Zone features interactive art activities and the Young Artist Marketplace, where emerging artists aged 8-18 will showcase their handmade creations.

Savor delicious offerings from local and regional food and beverage vendors at our food court, which also supports Benton County charity organizations.

We are located in idyllic Central Park in downtown Corvallis, Oregon. Enjoy free admission and a free shuttle service. We look forward to seeing you there!

More information: https://www.corvallisfallfestival.org/