5th Annual Classic Car Show
5th Annual Classic Car Show
Event by the Lebanon Downtown Association
The car show is just a little over two weeks away, and we couldn't be more excited! Join us in downtown Lebanon for an incredible day celebrating classic cars.
Free to the Public!
- Car competition
- Music
- Pin-Up Contest
Mark your calendars and spread the word! We can't wait to see you all there!
More information: lebanondowntownassociation.com
Downtown Lebanon
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Downtown Lebanon
Downtown Main StreetLebabon , Oregon