© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5th Annual Classic Car Show

5th Annual Classic Car Show

Event by the Lebanon Downtown Association

The car show is just a little over two weeks away, and we couldn't be more excited! Join us in downtown Lebanon for an incredible day celebrating classic cars.

Free to the Public!

  • Car competition
  • Music
  • Pin-Up Contest

Mark your calendars and spread the word! We can't wait to see you all there!

More information: lebanondowntownassociation.com

Downtown Lebanon
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Downtown Lebanon
Downtown Main Street
Lebabon , Oregon