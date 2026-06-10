5th Annual E-Bike Expo

One of the most popular transportation events of the year, the E-Bike Expo is an opportunity for community members to test ride electric bikes from a variety of Eugene’s bike shops all in one place. The event also provides information about e-bike safety, laws, financing and the EWEB electric bike rebate.

Originally, the E-Bike Expo was meant to expose the community to new and exciting electric bike technology. Now that e-bikes have become so popular in Eugene, the event focuses on educating potential e-bike owners on safety, laws and path etiquette. The event also connects people interested in purchasing an e-bike with local bike shops, ensuring they purchase the best e-bike for their needs and keeping dollars in the local economy.

Community members are invited to attend the E-Bike Expo and experience for themselves how e-bikes aren’t just the easiest way to reduce their carbon footprint, but also the most fun! In addition to test rides, the event includes music, food and free bike tune-ups.