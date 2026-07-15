5th Street Market Fest

Come one, come all! For one extraordinary weekend, the 5th Street Public Market will transform into a vaudeville-inspired spectacle for all ages. Come enjoy high-flying aerialists, gravity-defying acrobats, whimsical circus performers, live music and classic carnival treats as we celebrate five decades of history.

Full Schedule: www.eugenemarketfest.com

Saturday, July 18, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

11 AM · 1 PM · 3 PM · 5 PM

Bounce Gymnastics & Aerial Arts

Bounce Gymnastics and Aerial Arts takes to the aerial rig for four performances throughout the day.

All Day

Food Booths

Be sure to check out our amazing vendors serving up delicious food and drinks — something for everyone.

All Day

Activity Zones

Check out the carnival games and inflatable activities like skee-ball, hoop shoot and axe throwing, plus face painting, crafts and more! There’s plenty to do and explore.

All Day

Community Art Project

Stop by the coloring station featuring our 50th anniversary logo, then add your mark to the community art cow by Will Leather Goods, on display just outside the boxcar.

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Community Canvas at The Gordon Hotel

Join The Gordon Hotel at the Art Bar for a special Community Canvas event led by local artist Jerry Ross. Watch Jerry demonstrate his signature painting technique, then add your own flair to the community canvas.

6:45 PM

Community Nonprofit Spotlight

This year’s beneficiary, The Relief Nursery, will be presented their check on stage.

Live Music

Main Stage11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rudolf Korv

2:30 – 4:30 PM

Blessed Relief Jazz

7:00 PM

Shelley James & Agents of Unity

Market Core12:00 – 2:00 PM

Dharmika

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Steve Arriola Trio

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Aaron Noland Band

Sunday, July 19, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

All Day

Roaming Circus Performers

Coyote Call Circus’ roaming performers make their way around the Market all afternoon.

12:00 PM · Market Alley

World Cup Watch Party

Join us in the Market Alley to watch the World Cup on the big screen.

All Day

Food Booths

Be sure to check out our amazing vendors serving up delicious food and drinks — something for everyone.

All Day

Activity Zones

Check out the carnival games and inflatable activities like skee-ball, hoop shoot and axe throwing, plus face painting, crafts and more! There’s plenty to do and explore.

All Day

Community Art Project

Stop by the coloring station featuring our 50th anniversary logo, then add your mark to the community art cow by Will Leather Goods, on display just outside the boxcar.

Live Music

Main Stage12:30 – 2:30 PM

Joanne Broh Band

3:30 – 5:00 PM

Inner Limits

Market Core12:00 – 2:00 PM

John Shipe

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Steve Arriola Trio

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Stereo Minds