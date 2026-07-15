5th Street Market Fest
5th Street Market Fest
Come one, come all! For one extraordinary weekend, the 5th Street Public Market will transform into a vaudeville-inspired spectacle for all ages. Come enjoy high-flying aerialists, gravity-defying acrobats, whimsical circus performers, live music and classic carnival treats as we celebrate five decades of history.
Full Schedule: www.eugenemarketfest.com
Saturday, July 18, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
11 AM · 1 PM · 3 PM · 5 PM
Bounce Gymnastics & Aerial Arts
Bounce Gymnastics and Aerial Arts takes to the aerial rig for four performances throughout the day.
All Day
Food Booths
Be sure to check out our amazing vendors serving up delicious food and drinks — something for everyone.
All Day
Activity Zones
Check out the carnival games and inflatable activities like skee-ball, hoop shoot and axe throwing, plus face painting, crafts and more! There’s plenty to do and explore.
All Day
Community Art Project
Stop by the coloring station featuring our 50th anniversary logo, then add your mark to the community art cow by Will Leather Goods, on display just outside the boxcar.
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Community Canvas at The Gordon Hotel
Join The Gordon Hotel at the Art Bar for a special Community Canvas event led by local artist Jerry Ross. Watch Jerry demonstrate his signature painting technique, then add your own flair to the community canvas.
6:45 PM
Community Nonprofit Spotlight
This year’s beneficiary, The Relief Nursery, will be presented their check on stage.
Live Music
Main Stage11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Rudolf Korv
2:30 – 4:30 PM
Blessed Relief Jazz
7:00 PM
Shelley James & Agents of Unity
Market Core12:00 – 2:00 PM
Dharmika
2:00 – 3:00 PM
Steve Arriola Trio
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Aaron Noland Band
Sunday, July 19, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
All Day
Roaming Circus Performers
Coyote Call Circus’ roaming performers make their way around the Market all afternoon.
12:00 PM · Market Alley
World Cup Watch Party
Join us in the Market Alley to watch the World Cup on the big screen.
All Day
Food Booths
Be sure to check out our amazing vendors serving up delicious food and drinks — something for everyone.
All Day
Activity Zones
Check out the carnival games and inflatable activities like skee-ball, hoop shoot and axe throwing, plus face painting, crafts and more! There’s plenty to do and explore.
All Day
Community Art Project
Stop by the coloring station featuring our 50th anniversary logo, then add your mark to the community art cow by Will Leather Goods, on display just outside the boxcar.
Live Music
Main Stage12:30 – 2:30 PM
Joanne Broh Band
3:30 – 5:00 PM
Inner Limits
Market Core12:00 – 2:00 PM
John Shipe
2:00 – 3:00 PM
Steve Arriola Trio
3:00 – 5:00 PM
Stereo Minds
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM