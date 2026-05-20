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5th Street Public Market Summer Series

5th Street Public Market Summer Series

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, 5th Street Public Market comes alive every weekend with the 2026 Summer Series — sixteen free, family-friendly weekends of live music, family movies, and themed events celebrating everything that makes our market a Eugene tradition. Browse the shops, meet the makers, grab a bite, and stay for the show. New theme, new performers, new reasons to visit each week.

Saturday, May 23

11:00 am-6:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt! Pick up your scavenger hunt card at SHOUT! Candy Co. in the Eateries & Bar

11:00 am-1:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Julia Frantz on Violin with Friends‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Blessed Relief Jazz Trio‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

11:00 am-6:00 pm - Games around the Market

Sunday, May 24

12:00-5:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt continues and Games around the Market

1:30-1:45 pm - LIVE MUSIC: UO’s Divis, the Premier Treble A Cappella Singing Group‍ ‍performing in the Market Alley

2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Sound of Sidney, Smokey Soul Blues Rock & Folk‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

4:30 pm - Family Movie in the Eateries & Bar: ‍Moana | 1h 43m | PG

5th Street Public Market
Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
5th Street Public Market
296 E. 5th Ave., Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401
,
5414840383
Kimberly@obie.com
https://www.eugenemarketfest.com/