5th Street Public Market Summer Series

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, 5th Street Public Market comes alive every weekend with the 2026 Summer Series — sixteen free, family-friendly weekends of live music, family movies, and themed events celebrating everything that makes our market a Eugene tradition. Browse the shops, meet the makers, grab a bite, and stay for the show. New theme, new performers, new reasons to visit each week.

Saturday, May 23

11:00 am-6:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt! Pick up your scavenger hunt card at SHOUT! Candy Co. in the Eateries & Bar

11:00 am-1:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Julia Frantz on Violin with Friends‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Blessed Relief Jazz Trio‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

11:00 am-6:00 pm - Games around the Market

Sunday, May 24

12:00-5:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt continues and Games around the Market

1:30-1:45 pm - LIVE MUSIC: UO’s Divis, the Premier Treble A Cappella Singing Group‍ ‍performing in the Market Alley

2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Sound of Sidney, Smokey Soul Blues Rock & Folk‍ ‍performing on second floor of the Market Core

4:30 pm - Family Movie in the Eateries & Bar: ‍Moana | 1h 43m | PG