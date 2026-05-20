5th Street Public Market Summer Series
5th Street Public Market Summer Series
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, 5th Street Public Market comes alive every weekend with the 2026 Summer Series — sixteen free, family-friendly weekends of live music, family movies, and themed events celebrating everything that makes our market a Eugene tradition. Browse the shops, meet the makers, grab a bite, and stay for the show. New theme, new performers, new reasons to visit each week.
Saturday, May 23
11:00 am-6:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt! Pick up your scavenger hunt card at SHOUT! Candy Co. in the Eateries & Bar
11:00 am-1:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Julia Frantz on Violin with Friends performing on second floor of the Market Core
2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Blessed Relief Jazz Trio performing on second floor of the Market Core
11:00 am-6:00 pm - Games around the Market
Sunday, May 24
12:00-5:00 pm - Scavenger Hunt continues and Games around the Market
1:30-1:45 pm - LIVE MUSIC: UO’s Divis, the Premier Treble A Cappella Singing Group performing in the Market Alley
2:00-4:00 pm - LIVE MUSIC: Sound of Sidney, Smokey Soul Blues Rock & Folk performing on second floor of the Market Core
4:30 pm - Family Movie in the Eateries & Bar: Moana | 1h 43m | PG