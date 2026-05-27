64 Bits or Less Retro Gaming Festival and Swap Meet

We’re bringing back one of the best weekends of the year for gamers, collectors, and nostalgia lovers alike. Whether you grew up with these games or are just discovering them now, we’ve built an event where everyone can find joy in the classics.

From Pong to PlayStation — All on original hardware with vintage CRT televisions — 64 Bits or Less is a hands-on celebration of gaming history you can actually play.

Sponsored by The Portland Retro Gaming Expo! https://www.retrogamingexpo.com/

Play & Discover

• Dozens of classic consoles set up for open play — from early systems to 64-bit favorites

• Multiplayer big screen stations with crowd-favorite titles

• Light gun shooting gallery

• NES high score contest with prizes

Retro Swap Meet — More Than Just Games

Our vendor hall is a curated treasure hunt with something for every kind of collector:

Retro Video Games & Consoles

Classic cartridges, discs, consoles, and accessories

Vintage Video Media

VHS, Laserdisc, DVDs, players, CRTs

Toys, Figures & Comics

Action figures, comic books, collectibles, retro tees, and rare finds

Records & Memorabilia

Vinyl, cassettes, posters, artwork, and pop culture goodies

Get there early! Vendors are open 10 am–5 pm and selections move fast.

Interested in being a vendor? Email 64bitsorlessvendors@gmail.com

— Limited vendor space still available!

Classic Computer Lab

Explore influential home computers from the ‘70s–‘90s, including Atari, Commodore, TRS-80, and more. Play the titles that shaped early PC gaming.

Advance Tickets = Better Experience

Advance tickets help us plan bigger, better experiences and support growth of the event — and they save you money!

Advance pricing:

• $18 per day (advance) / $23 at the door

• Ages 6 and under — FREE