September 17 – November 7, 2026

Reception: September 17, 5:30 – 7:30 PM – Meet the Artist and hear from her collaborators, Kathleen Dean Moore, Sarah Bassingthwaighte

Visit Natalie Niblack’s 66 Birds/3 Degrees and Return to Life, and you will be confronted with the direct gaze of birds struggling to survive. As you view each painting, you are invited to step forward and listen to the bird’s song. As their cacophony fills the gallery, you can’t help but consider your connection to the natural world, and the agency you have to help heal it.

Both projects should be viewed not as a statement of what will be, but as an informed warning of what is at risk. The paintings are meant to inspire action and involvement with the recovery of all creatures affected by climate change. Although the exhibit is about the current and future risks to birds, it is representative of all nature at risk, and the “morning chorus” bird recordings contrast with the silent void of a world without nature’s music.

66 Birds/3 Degrees features Pacific Northwest birds that are at risk if global warming is not mitigated. Inspired by a National Audubon Society study assessing the impact on North American bird species if the climate warms 3 degrees. With the help of Dr. John Bower, a diverse set of at risk birds were chosen, with species representing forest, grassland, montane, freshwater, and marine habitats. Chosen were well-known and common species, as the intention of the project is to make an impact on the viewer through what is familiar, known, and possibly deeply felt.

Return to Life depicts birds pushed to near extinction due to human activity, yet subsequently begin to recover population growth. Their recovery often highlights the immense effort scientists, environmental organizations, governments, and even hunters have put into helping birds regain populations, not to mention the resiliency of the birds themselves.

More information: theartscenter.net/66-birds-3-degrees-return-to-life