The City of Springfield and The American Legion Post #40 invite community members to attend the 77th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Veterans Plaza.

This annual event honors the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States and provides an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and reflection.

The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will include remarks, ceremonial tributes, and musical performances recognizing the service and sacrifice of fallen service members.

Event highlights include:

