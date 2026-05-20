77th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
77th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
The City of Springfield and The American Legion Post #40 invite community members to attend the 77th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Veterans Plaza.
This annual event honors the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States and provides an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and reflection.
The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will include remarks, ceremonial tributes, and musical performances recognizing the service and sacrifice of fallen service members.
Event highlights include:
- Opening remarks from American Legion Post #40 Commander and Air Force veteran Nick Gillaspie
- Battlefield cross display and flag presentation by Willamette Leadership Academy
- Wreath-laying ceremony led by Springfield Elks Lodge #2145 and the Elks Emblem Club
- Guest remarks from Mayor Sean VanGordon and Lane County Commissioner and Navy veteran David Loveall
- Performance of Taps by Tom Schwetz
Veterans Plaza
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Veterans Plaza
998 Mohawk BlvdSpringfield, Oregon