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87th Annual Douglas County Lamb Show

87th Annual Douglas County Lamb Show

Join us for the 87th year in a row as we celebrate Douglas County's agricultural heritage and support our amazing local 4-H and FFA youth!

FREE ADMISSION

FREE TO ATTEND

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Enjoy a full day of fun, community, and agriculture:

Lamb Show
Delicious Barbecue
Sheep Shearing Contest
Youth Auction
Family-Friendly Activities
Support Local 4-H & FFA Youth

For 87 years, this event has brought families, farmers, businesses, and community members together to support the next generation of Douglas County leaders.

Douglas County Fairgrounds
Free
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear Street
Roseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us
https://www.douglasfairgrounds.com/