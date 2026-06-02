87th Annual Douglas County Lamb Show
87th Annual Douglas County Lamb Show
Join us for the 87th year in a row as we celebrate Douglas County's agricultural heritage and support our amazing local 4-H and FFA youth!
FREE ADMISSION
FREE TO ATTEND
FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Enjoy a full day of fun, community, and agriculture:
Lamb Show
Delicious Barbecue
Sheep Shearing Contest
Youth Auction
Family-Friendly Activities
Support Local 4-H & FFA Youth
For 87 years, this event has brought families, farmers, businesses, and community members together to support the next generation of Douglas County leaders.
Douglas County Fairgrounds
Free
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear StreetRoseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us