87th Annual Douglas County Lamb Show

Join us for the 87th year in a row as we celebrate Douglas County's agricultural heritage and support our amazing local 4-H and FFA youth!

FREE ADMISSION

FREE TO ATTEND

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Enjoy a full day of fun, community, and agriculture:

Lamb Show

Delicious Barbecue

Sheep Shearing Contest

Youth Auction

Family-Friendly Activities

Support Local 4-H & FFA Youth

For 87 years, this event has brought families, farmers, businesses, and community members together to support the next generation of Douglas County leaders.

