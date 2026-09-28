A Staged Reading of The Laramie Project

Minority Voices Theatre and Theatrebox are proud to present The Laramie Project in response to Fall of Freedom’s national call to creative resistance, countering censorship with joyful communities of defiant creativity. About the Laramie Project

Following the brutal murder of Matthew Shepherd, Tectonic Theatre Project spent over a year and a half conducting 200+ interviews in the town of Laramie, Wyoming, centered around the death of Matthew Shepard. The result led to the creation of the play The Laramie Project. Laramie’s themes of homophobia, hate crimes, and community prejudices still face censorship, restrictions, and bans across the country.

This one-night-only staged reading is performed to highlight a town grappling with grief in the loss of Matthew while facing the consequences of intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community, and to challenge the censorship of this still relevant play.

Art matters. Courage is contagious. Take part!