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AARP Fraud Prevention Forum in Cottage Grove

AARP Fraud Prevention Forum in Cottage Grove

This Saturday, 10/10, AARP will be hosting a Fraud Prevention Forum at the Cottage Grove Community Center. The event will feature members of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network volunteer team, OCCU branch manager Lynn Bronson, Lane County Sheriff's officer Sgt. J.D. Olsen, and our special guest speaker, Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen.

Cottage Grove Community Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

AARP

Artist Group Info

yrwolf@yahoo.com
Cottage Grove Community Center
700 East Gibbs Avenue
Cottage Grove, Oregon
https://www.cottagegroveor.gov/community/page/community-center