AARP Fraud Prevention Forum in Cottage Grove
AARP Fraud Prevention Forum in Cottage Grove
This Saturday, 10/10, AARP will be hosting a Fraud Prevention Forum at the Cottage Grove Community Center. The event will feature members of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network volunteer team, OCCU branch manager Lynn Bronson, Lane County Sheriff's officer Sgt. J.D. Olsen, and our special guest speaker, Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen.
Cottage Grove Community Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AARP
Artist Group Info
yrwolf@yahoo.com
Cottage Grove Community Center
700 East Gibbs AvenueCottage Grove, Oregon