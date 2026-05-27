ABC Bend Presents The Wizard of Oz, Sponsored by: Wolf Construction & Development

On a quiet Kansas farm, Dorothy dreams of something more—until a swirling cyclone lifts her world away, carrying her off on an unexpected adventure.

When the storm fades, she awakens in a land of color and magic.

Dorothy finds herself in a dazzling, magical land unlike anything she’s ever seen. Following a bright yellow brick road, she sets off on a curious adventure to get back home.

Along the way, she meets three unforgettable friends: a delightfully goofy Scarecrow who dreams of being clever, a kind-hearted Woodsman who longs to feel, and a timid Lion searching for courage. Together, they form an unlikely team and journey toward the mysterious Wizard of Oz, each hoping he can grant their deepest wish.

But watch out! The Wicked Witch is never far behind, stirring up mischief and magic at every turn. In a daring trip to her castle, friendship and bravery save the day in the most surprising way.

At last, in the shining Emerald City, Dorothy and her friends discover something truly magical—everything they were looking for was inside them all along.

Just when it seems impossible, Glinda appears with a simple, magical solution. And with a click of her heels and a sprinkle of wonder, Dorothy finds her way home… with a heart full of adventure and friends she’ll never forget.

You are invited to join in this captivating story and watch with delight as the students of Académie de Ballet Classique bring this timeless classic to life in a whole new way!