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136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
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Adventure! Family Game Night

Adventure! Family Game Night

Come inside and play some games!
Membership families and donors are welcome to attend this "thank you!" event at no charge!

Choose from our assortment of board games and tabletop games while you enjoy a cold pop, sparkling water, or water. We'll invite you to play some Tonie stories on the Tonie Box, too!

**Please RSVP 541-653-9629**
This event is free of charge with RSVP.

Adventure! Children's Museum
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Adventure! Children's Museum
5416539629
adventurechildrensmuseum@gmail.com
Adventure! Children's Museum
Adventure! Children's Museum
490 Valley River Center
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 653-9629
adventurechildrensmuseum@gmail.com
https://adventurechildrensmuseum.org/