Adventure! Family Game Night

Come inside and play some games!

Membership families and donors are welcome to attend this "thank you!" event at no charge!

Choose from our assortment of board games and tabletop games while you enjoy a cold pop, sparkling water, or water. We'll invite you to play some Tonie stories on the Tonie Box, too!

**Please RSVP 541-653-9629**

This event is free of charge with RSVP.

