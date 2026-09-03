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Agate Beach Surf Classic

Agate Beach Surf Classic

Whether you're a competitor or just here to soak in the action, there's something for everyone! Newport, Oregon's favorite surf contest is back, and we've got a division for every kind of surfer — from groms to legends, shortboarders to SUP riders, and everyone in between.

The Classic is more than just a contest—it's a celebration of our local surf culture, with live music, food trucks, and plenty of stoke to go around. Proceeds from the contest go towards the youth scholarship fund at the Newport Recreation Center.

Online Registration is $75 adults and $65 youth. Beach Registration is $85 adults and $75 youth.

  • Tuesday, September 8: Online registration closes @ midnight
  • Friday, September 11: Surf heats will be uploaded to the contest webpage and social media pages
  • Friday, September 11: Packet Pickup, 5pm-7pm @ Ossies Surf Shop
  • Saturday, September 12: Surf Contest, 8am-4pm @ Agate Beach
  • Saturday Evening, September 12: Contest Party @ Ossies Surf Shop
  • Sunday, September 13: Contest Finals and Awards Ceremony, 8am-4pm @ Agate Beach

More information: newportsurfclassic.com

Agate Beach
Free
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Agate Beach
5111 N Coast Hwy
Newport , Oregon 97365