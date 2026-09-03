Agate Beach Surf Classic

Whether you're a competitor or just here to soak in the action, there's something for everyone! Newport, Oregon's favorite surf contest is back, and we've got a division for every kind of surfer — from groms to legends, shortboarders to SUP riders, and everyone in between.

The Classic is more than just a contest—it's a celebration of our local surf culture, with live music, food trucks, and plenty of stoke to go around. Proceeds from the contest go towards the youth scholarship fund at the Newport Recreation Center.

Online Registration is $75 adults and $65 youth. Beach Registration is $85 adults and $75 youth.

Tuesday, September 8: Online registration closes @ midnight

Friday, September 11: Surf heats will be uploaded to the contest webpage and social media pages

Friday, September 11: Packet Pickup, 5pm-7pm @ Ossies Surf Shop

Saturday, September 12: Surf Contest, 8am-4pm @ Agate Beach

Saturday Evening, September 12: Contest Party @ Ossies Surf Shop

Sunday, September 13: Contest Finals and Awards Ceremony, 8am-4pm @ Agate Beach

More information: newportsurfclassic.com