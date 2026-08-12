Albany Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Saturday, August 15th, 9am to 6pm

Sunday, August 16th, 9am to 4pm

Enjoy another year of family-friendly fun celebrating Scottish culture and tradition. This free community event features local artisans and vendors, food and drink options, live music, a 21+ area, and traditional Highland Games.

Admission and parking are free. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the gate and throughout the festival. Contributions help keep the event free for the public and allow it to grow each year.

All are welcome to attend. Come enjoy a day of music, heritage, and community celebration.

More information: fireandicecelticevents.voog.com