Albany Kraze Daze

Started in 1898 as Bargain Days, Kraze Daze is one of Downtown Albany’s oldest community traditions. What began as a way for local merchants to invite shoppers downtown for summer bargains grew into a beloved annual event celebrating Albany’s business district, historic storefronts, and the people who keep downtown alive.

Today, Kraze Daze continues that tradition in Historic Downtown Albany, Oregon with sidewalk sales, local vendors, pop-up artisans, family activities, great food from nearby restaurants, and special surprises throughout downtown.

This year’s event also includes a Kraze Daze Scavenger Hunt throughout the event and a Car Show on Saturday.

Whether you come to shop, eat, explore, or enjoy the atmosphere, Kraze Daze is all about celebrating Albany’s history, supporting local businesses, and making new memories in the heart of downtown.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come be part of a tradition more than 125 years in the making!

