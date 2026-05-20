All Genders and All Sizes Clothing Swap

Hi friends! Come swap some clothing with us!

ENTRANCE FEE: 1 unused garbage bag (to help us pack left overs for donating)

BRING CLOTHES THAT ARE IN GOOD CONDITION AND CLEAN

SORT YOUR CLOTHING DONATIONS BY CLOTHING TYPE

BROWSE THE PILES TO FIND YOUR OWN TREASURES

BRING A BOX OR BAG TO TAKE YOUR FINDS HOME

no changing room available — If you like it, just take, if you decide against it bring it back to the next swap!

no direct trades — you don’t have to bring stuff to take stuff and you don’t have to take stuff to bring stuff!

ALL CLOTHES ARE FOR ALL BODIES AND ALL GENDERS.

please please keep the swap stuff in the swap room and not around the shop