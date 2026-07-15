Alt-Country Americana Songwriter Jimmy Fretwell

Southern Oregon alt-country and Americana songwriter Jimmy Fretwell will bring his original music to Sisters on Wednesday, July 22, for an intimate evening performance at Frankie’s Kitchen & Cocktails, formerly known as Sisters Depot.

Fretwell will be joined by his wife, Dee Fretwell, on bass for the 6–8 p.m. performance, bringing their stripped-down duo sound to one of Central Oregon’s most celebrated music communities.

Blending folk, country and American roots influences, Jimmy Fretwell’s music pairs timeless songwriting with a contemporary alt-country sound. His songs are built around honest storytelling, memorable melodies and the kind of lived-in authenticity that has long defined the best of Americana music.

Fretwell has performed at nationally and regionally recognized events including Wintergrass Music Festival, Folk Alliance International and OrcasFest, among others. His newest studio album, Analog Dream, was released in February 2026, with additional new music planned for later this year. A raw-cut album released on July 11th, The Shaniko Sessions, Vol 1, was recorded at a productive artist residency earlier this Spring that was hosted by the Oregon Bluegrass Association.

The July 22 performance marks an opportunity for Central Oregon audiences to experience Fretwell’s music in the intimate setting of Frankie’s, a familiar Sisters gathering place formerly known as Sisters Depot.

