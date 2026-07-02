America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

This Fourth of July, join us for a fun-filled celebration! Stroll through downtown and discover amazing vendors, unique handmade goods, delicious treats, and more ~ all while soaking up that festive small-town charm.

More info: www.reedsportmainstreet.com

Special Highlights:

10 AM - 4 PM ~ Vendor Market

Visit over 20 booths and discover handmade goods, unique treasures, and local favorites from Artisans, Makers, and Crafters, sitting alongside our community businesses in Historic Old Town. Within walking distance, you will find unique shops and distinctive restaurants. Enjoy local flavors at the downtown brewery or the distillery ~ across the street from each other.

10 – 11 AM ~ LIVE Ice Carving Demonstration – watch as Reedsport local and carver, Nick Graham and carver Jason Sherrill create a patriotic ice carving right before your eyes!

12 – 3 PM ~ Live Music by Treasure Park – Based on the stunning Southern Oregon Coast, this high-energy 3-piece dance band brings together three seasoned musicians with a lifetime of diverse musical experience ~ delivering an electrifying mix of hits from the ’60s to today that will keep you dancing all night long!

Bring your friends, your family, and your red, white, and blue spirit for a day full of community, creativity, and celebration.

Historic Downtown Reedsport

Date: Fourth of July

Time: 10 AM ~ 4 PM

FREE ENTRY ~ ALL ARE WELCOME