Based on the classic comic strip Little Orphan Annie, Annie KIDS tells the heartwarming story of a spirited young orphan determined to find the parents who left her years ago. Along the way, Annie outsmarts the grumpy Miss Hannigan, befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and discovers that family can be found in the most unexpected places.

Filled with unforgettable songs, memorable characters, humor, and heart, Annie KIDS celebrates optimism, resilience, friendship, and the power of hope—even during life’s toughest moments. It’s a timeless story that reminds us all that “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.”