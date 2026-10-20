Annie KIDS
Annie KIDS
Based on the classic comic strip Little Orphan Annie, Annie KIDS tells the heartwarming story of a spirited young orphan determined to find the parents who left her years ago. Along the way, Annie outsmarts the grumpy Miss Hannigan, befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and discovers that family can be found in the most unexpected places.
Filled with unforgettable songs, memorable characters, humor, and heart, Annie KIDS celebrates optimism, resilience, friendship, and the power of hope—even during life’s toughest moments. It’s a timeless story that reminds us all that “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.”
Wildish Community Theater
$5-8
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Rose Children's Theatre
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com