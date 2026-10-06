Appetizers & Advocates with CASA of Lane County

Join CASA of Lane County for an evening of learning! Find out what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) from members of our community who are doing this incredible work. Enjoy delicious free appetizers provided by 6th Street Restaurant & Sports Bar. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase.

This event is open to all people interested in learning more about becoming a CASA. With our current number of volunteers, we can only support 40% of children in foster care. If you have ever wanted to help within the foster care system, please sign up to attend Ales & Advocates!

There is limited space so please confirm your attendance with this form. Our event will take place on Thursday, November 19 from 5:30-7:00 PM at 6th Street Restaurant & Sports Bar located at 55 w 6th Ave, Eugene, OR. 97401.