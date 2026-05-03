Archaeology Channel International Film Festival

TAC Festival begins officially with the Festival Banquet, Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026. This is followed by four days of juried films and videos on archaeological and indigenous topics at The Shedd Institute, Sheffer Recital Hall.

Check our website for the full list of films and screening times: www.archaeologychannel.org

Film screenings tickets are free:

Thursday evening, May 14

Friday evening, May 15

Saturday, May 16: morning, afternoon and evening

Sunday, May 17: morning, afternoon and evening

Simultaneously, The Archaeology Channel Conference on Cultural Heritage Media will occupy three days, from Thursday, May 14, through Saturday, May 16.

Other activities will include:

Saturday Social, Saturday evening, May 16

Awards Reception, Sunday evening, May 17

Festival Mission

To exhibit for our audience the wonderful diversity of human cultures past and present in the exploration of our place in history and in our world. To promote and celebrate the genre and the makers of all audiovisual cultural heritage media.

