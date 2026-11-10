Art Station Open House “Art in All Forms”

Come see and experience the Art Station at this free community event! Take in an arts and crafts demonstration, participate in community art, meet the staff and view the creative spaces.

November’s open house celebrates “Art in All Forms” with a variety of mediums and activities for all ages: preschool, youth and adult.

Activities include:

-- Printmaking: Draw a colorful background with markers or crayons first, then create a “relief” and roll it with ink. Press that on your background for a one-of-a-kind print.

-- Welcome Rangoli: Discover rangoli, a colorful Indian art form created to welcome guests and celebrate special occasions. Visitors combine paper shapes, flowers and patterns into a shared, symmetrical mixed-media design. This mini-session offers young artists a taste of the Art Explorers: Around the World class. Drop in any time during the event. No reservation or registration needed. Art Station open houses are held the second Saturday of each month.

