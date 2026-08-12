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Auditions 9/20 for MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Auditions 9/20 for MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Auditions in September for our December production (runs from 12/4 - 12/20). More information about characters and a registration link available at cottagetheatre.org/audition.html

Cottage Theatre
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cottage Theatre
5419428001
info@cottagetheatre.org
https://www.cottagetheatre.org/
Cottage Theatre
700 Village Drive
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
5419428001
info@cottagetheatre.org
https://www.cottagetheatre.org/