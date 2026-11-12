AUDITIONS for MARAT/SADE
AUDITIONS for MARAT/SADE
AUDITIONS for a large cast (24 or more) will be held at 6:30 pm December 6 & December 7. Interested actors ages 16+ are encouraged to sign up in advance on our website (click the ticketing link below.)
MARAT/SADE will be on our stage for three weekends in February 2027 (February 5 - 21).
All auditioners will be expected to read from the script (individually), sing "Marat, We're Poor," and move. Script excerpts, sheet music, and audition details are available on the Cottage Theatre website.
Cottage Theatre
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cottage Theatre
5419428001
info@cottagetheatre.org
Cottage Theatre
700 Village DriveCottage Grove, Oregon 97424
5419428001
info@cottagetheatre.org