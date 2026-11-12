AUDITIONS for a large cast (24 or more) will be held at 6:30 pm December 6 & December 7. Interested actors ages 16+ are encouraged to sign up in advance on our website (click the ticketing link below.)

MARAT/SADE will be on our stage for three weekends in February 2027 (February 5 - 21).

All auditioners will be expected to read from the script (individually), sing "Marat, We're Poor," and move. Script excerpts, sheet music, and audition details are available on the Cottage Theatre website.

