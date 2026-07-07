Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

Auditions for our October musical (production dates October 2 - 25). Preregistration is encouraged: sign up for whichever day best suits your schedule by following the link on our website.

Prepare 16 - 32 bars of a musical theatre song and bring sheet music for our accompanist. No more than 32 bars, please. (We will accept karaoke-from-your-phone accompaniment if necessary.) Come dressed to move, ad there will be a dance audition.

To see a list of characters in this musical, and register for auditions, go to: www.cottagetheatre.org/audition