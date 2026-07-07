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Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

Auditions for our October musical (production dates October 2 - 25). Preregistration is encouraged: sign up for whichever day best suits your schedule by following the link on our website.

Prepare 16 - 32 bars of a musical theatre song and bring sheet music for our accompanist. No more than 32 bars, please. (We will accept karaoke-from-your-phone accompaniment if necessary.) Come dressed to move, ad there will be a dance audition.

To see a list of characters in this musical, and register for auditions, go to: www.cottagetheatre.org/audition

Cottage Theatre
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Get Tickets
Cottage Theatre
700 Village Drive
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
5419428001
info@cottagetheatre.org
https://www.cottagetheatre.org/